Creative Planning Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Creative Planning cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,456,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $439.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.23 and a 52-week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

