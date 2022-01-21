Creative Planning Sells 25,789 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Creative Planning cut its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,789 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

NYSE:BHC opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

