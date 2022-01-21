CREDIT Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $257,217.91 and approximately $96,121.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

