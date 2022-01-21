Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 535 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 535 ($7.30) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.41) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.46) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.82) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.50) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.23) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 501 ($6.84).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 503.22 ($6.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 454.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 421.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 519.30 ($7.09).

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($228,890.74).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

