Credit Suisse Group Increases National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Price Target to GBX 1,200

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,100 ($15.01) to GBX 1,200 ($16.37) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bernstein Bank lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,120 ($15.28) to GBX 1,105 ($15.08) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.00.
Shares of NGG stock opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.
Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.