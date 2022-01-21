Credit Suisse Group Increases National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Price Target to GBX 1,200

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,100 ($15.01) to GBX 1,200 ($16.37) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bernstein Bank lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,120 ($15.28) to GBX 1,105 ($15.08) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

