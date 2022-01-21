Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Down 23.1% in December

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 10,939 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $55,570.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 75,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 133,500 shares of company stock worth $675,884 and have sold 32,000 shares worth $156,040. Company insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Crexendo in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Crexendo stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

