Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.44 million.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The company has a market cap of $716.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 96,502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,903 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 135.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

