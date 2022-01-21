CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CryoLife in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 21.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 101,808.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in CryoLife in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 50.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other CryoLife news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $46,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CRY opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $693.39 million, a PE ratio of 587.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CryoLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

