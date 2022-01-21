Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Hits $0.0662

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 51% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $181,109.15 and approximately $1,146.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 37.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 183.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

