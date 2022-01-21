CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSX. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.98.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

