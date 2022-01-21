CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Given a C$2.30 Price Target at Raymond James

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) has been given a C$2.30 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 121.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE:CUB traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.04. 55,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,683. CubicFarm Systems has a 1-year low of C$0.91 and a 1-year high of C$1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$185.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CubicFarm Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

