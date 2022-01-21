Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 22,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $226.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

