CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CURI has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.48. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth $869,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 353.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

