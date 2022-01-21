CX Institutional Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,005.4% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Shares of WBA opened at $53.18 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

