CX Institutional Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CX Institutional grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,844,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,287,000 after acquiring an additional 570,705 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

