CX Institutional Has $81,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

CX Institutional raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Ball were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 19.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,502,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 72.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Ball by 18.6% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 69,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ball by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,100,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 454,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.44.

BLL opened at $90.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average is $90.73. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.