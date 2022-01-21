CX Institutional Sells 8,314 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

CX Institutional reduced its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 98.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $266.10 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $232.17 and a 12-month high of $293.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.43.

