DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:DALS) Lock-Up Period To End on January 24th

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DALS) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 24th. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:DALS opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

Get DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $590,000.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.