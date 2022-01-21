DABANKING Hits Market Cap of $61,440.46 (DAB)

DABANKING (CURRENCY:DAB) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. One DABANKING coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. DABANKING has a market cap of $61,440.46 and approximately $1.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DABANKING has traded down 60% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006402 BTC.

About DABANKING

DABANKING is a coin. DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,118,932 coins. DABANKING’s official message board is medium.com/@dabanking.io . DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DABANKING is dabanking.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DABANKING’s Game DAPP ecosystem is built upon the Ethereum Blockchain with a great variety of games that are constantly updated with the aim to bring the best user experience possible. The DAB Mining Platform is the only way to mine more DAB tokens to increase the total amount in circulation. With an ever-increasing mining difficulty, this will help tokens become more and more scarce and increase their value over time. “

Buying and Selling DABANKING

