Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Research Coverage Started at DZ Bank

DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on the stock.

DTRUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. Daimler Truck has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

