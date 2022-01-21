Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,261 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.4% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $139,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock opened at $282.96 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $202.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.07.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.