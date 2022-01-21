Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaos from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of DAC opened at $81.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.97. Danaos has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $89.41.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. The firm had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.