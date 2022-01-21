Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $136.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.14. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.89 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

