DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DBVT. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on DBV Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,559,000. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

