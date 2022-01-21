DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Short Interest Update

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale lowered DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DBV Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 24.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

