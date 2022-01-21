Degenerator Tops One Day Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.53 or 0.00303027 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007790 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002575 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011819 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.