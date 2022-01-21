Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,541 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 978,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 193,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

