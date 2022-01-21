Dent (DENT) Market Capitalization Tops $307.21 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Dent coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $307.21 million and approximately $55.60 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00049484 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006382 BTC.

About Dent

Dent is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

