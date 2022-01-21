Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Trading Down 2.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $20.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Despegar.com traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.38. 9,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 259,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DESP. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $646.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com Company Profile (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

