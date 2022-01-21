Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.01 Million Stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.34% of Vectrus worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 97,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vectrus news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $459.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.00 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

