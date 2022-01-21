Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $164.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.07. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.23.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.91%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Alan F. Harris acquired 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.