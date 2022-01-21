Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,143 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of GATX worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in GATX by 422.0% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in GATX during the second quarter valued at about $149,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.99.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.91. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.37.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

