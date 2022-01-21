Deutsche Bank AG Sells 128,750 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,750 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of United Community Banks worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,905,000 after acquiring an additional 304,760 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,552,000 after acquiring an additional 407,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,764,000 after acquiring an additional 140,764 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,429,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 96,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,319,000 after acquiring an additional 52,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

UCBI opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.