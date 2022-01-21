Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €256.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €256.00 ($290.91) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($250.00) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €243.00 ($276.14) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €220.67 ($250.76).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of EPA RI opened at €198.55 ($225.63) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €208.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €195.40. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.