Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $200.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Apple from $132.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised Apple to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.52.

Apple stock opened at $164.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

