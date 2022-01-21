Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Price Target to €174.00

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €177.00 ($201.14) to €174.00 ($197.73) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANNSF. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $165.02 on Wednesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $140.96 and a 12 month high of $182.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.90.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

