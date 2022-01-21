Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $700.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $820.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NOW. Argus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $711.67.

ServiceNow stock opened at $515.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 472.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $623.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.06. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

