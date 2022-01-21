Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to $38.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

