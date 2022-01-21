Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) to “Buy”

PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTITF opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. PT Indosat Tbk has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

PT Indosat Tbk Company Profile

PT Indosat Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. It operates through three segments: Cellular; Fixed Telecommunications (Fixed); and Multimedia, Data Communications and Internet (MIDI). The Cellular segment offers postpaid and prepaid products that include various data and mobile voice solutions on 2G, 3G, and 4G broadband cellular networks.

