Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) to “Buy”

PT Indosat Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTITF opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. PT Indosat Tbk has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.
PT Indosat Tbk Company Profile
