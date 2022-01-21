Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,530 ($61.81) to GBX 4,650 ($63.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.45) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.85) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($50.48) to GBX 3,900 ($53.21) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($60.04) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,050 ($55.26).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,741.50 ($51.05) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,905.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,670.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($38.28) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($56.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,938 ($53.73) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.80 ($11,283.67). Insiders acquired a total of 643 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,436 over the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

