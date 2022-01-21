Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $111.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. Scotiabank cut Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.60.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $131.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.18.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.