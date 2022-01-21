DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Down 7.1%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s share price fell 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 4.95 and last traded at 4.98. 158,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,659,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.36.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of 6.37 and a 200 day moving average of 8.09.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIDI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,697,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

