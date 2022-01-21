DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DBRG. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,160,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,167,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.