Digitex City Price Tops $0.0135 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Digitex City coin can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitex City has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Digitex City Coin Profile

Digitex City is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

