Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.03

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 5272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

DSEY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Get Diversey alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.76 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Diversey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Diversey by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.