Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives $91.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCBO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. raised their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Docebo by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after buying an additional 652,604 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Docebo by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,822,000 after buying an additional 631,453 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,272,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,863,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 1,607.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 99,245 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCBO opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.53. Docebo has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $92.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average is $71.24.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

