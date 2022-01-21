Dogey-Inu (DINU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Dogey-Inu (CURRENCY:DINU) traded down 30.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Dogey-Inu has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $17,427.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded down 31% against the dollar. One Dogey-Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00056950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00063296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.51 or 0.07213846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,537.58 or 1.00127335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00063314 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 959,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 423,039,602,454,876 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogey-Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogey-Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

