Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Shares of DLB opened at $87.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.35 and its 200-day moving average is $93.14.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $2,670,571.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,264. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

