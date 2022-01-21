Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $452.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $523.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Argus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.92.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

