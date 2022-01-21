Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.97

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.97 and last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 31902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.75.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,364,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Domo by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP increased its holdings in Domo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 85,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

